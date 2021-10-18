How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Business owner, James Foley, enjoyed years of working abroad as a plumber in New Zealand but upon returning to Ireland, to begin a new journey as an entrepreneur, he knew he needed something more.

James Foley, Managing Director of Foley's Plumbing.

James took the leap and began a degree course in business management in CIT. He was determined to not only be his own boss but disrupt the whole industry, "I was a plumber by day and student by night."

His decision to create a thriving business stemmed from his time away and witnessing what's missing in the Irish plumbing sector, "It made me question things."

James's main goal for his business was to create a professional plumbing company for the domestic market, "this is something no one had done before".

He began his business in 2019 with one office staff member and just under two years later he now has a staff of over twenty and is continuing to grow.

"We hire to retire. Our goal is to create a career path for people, if they want to do a course to further educate themselves, we support that, we encourage our staff to work smarter not harder."

Foley's also offers their employees the highest pay rate, a pension, and life assurance.

Putting pride back into the industry

"When we think of our doctors, solicitors, and dentists, plumbers should be in there too. It takes about ten years to feel fully qualified yet there was never any job security," Foley's plumbing provides solid employment conditions and is future-proofing their talent and the industry.

Foley's services

The award-winning company provides full plumbing, gas plumbing, and electrical services for domestic and commercial customers. From fixing leaking taps to installing gas and oil heating systems to replacing light switches to full rewiring projects, Foleys Plumbing & Electrical will provide same-day services.

Giving back to the community

Foley's believes that giving back to the community makes Cork a better place to live for everyone and has helped many charities over the years such as The Rainbow Club, St Vincent De Paws, and West Cork Animal Welfare Group, Cuanlee Refuge, and many more.

Not only do they give back to the people of Cork but they're also environmentally aware too.

For every boiler that they install they plant a tree in the local Cork area. They have planted over 82 trees to date since launching the initiative in May 2021.

Going forward

It’s fair to say that 2020 rocked many organizations and business models, but not Foley's, in fact, they grew even stronger and James has a long term strategic business plan in place to reshape and even further grow his business, "We have to iron out all the wrinkles because we're hoping to expand all around Ireland."

Sonic branding is a further step James will be taking to further improve Foley's; "Everything is going to talk. Alexa, Google Nest or their Echo Dot 'call me a plumber' - we will be that plumber."

Foley's have awards to prove how their business is the best on the market so far. It was a former winner of the All-Ireland Business Foundation All-Stars Award – Cork Plumbing Company of the Year, it was recently shortlisted for the 2021 Construction & Building Awards and Remy Martin Cork Business Awards 2021.

