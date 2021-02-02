Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

The Affidea Express Care clinics offer an alternative to busy emergency departments and provide high-quality care for patients with minor injuries and illnesses, with no appointment is required.

Open 365 days a year and from open 10 am to 8 pm, Affidea Clinics treat patients within a one-hour turnaround time, freeing up your time as well as significant benefits the health system, freeing up capacity for those most in need of care, "I can only imagine how long the waiting lists would be if we weren't in situ," said Affidea’s business development manager, David Corkery.

“Busy emergency departments are overcrowded and you could be waiting there twelve to fourteen hours- our turnaround time is in and around an hour. We're a mini A & E department."

Treatments offered by the Affidea Express Care Clinics include upper and lower limb injuries, minor head injuries, wounds and infections, chest injuries, and miscellaneous treatment.

If a certain method of care can’t be carried out by the Affidea “We still look after them, make them comfortable and call the ambulance. It’s a duty of care that our doctors have and they fulfill that very well."

With up to 40,000 scans being carried out every year in their Cork clinic alone it’s clear what the Affidea is all about, “nothing is more important than health, there's no truer saying that that.”

Affidea Ireland provides access to medical scans throughout the country including Dublin, Cork, Belfast, Kilkenny, Sligo, and Naas.

Diagnostics

Designed with busy practices in mind, GPs can easily send electronic referrals to Affidea directly from their practice management system. This significantly reduces administration time and cost, and in line with their policy of ease and convenience, a referral receipt is sent directly to the patient's file for their records.

"It's a very well run company and we're very much to the fore in modern technology and cognisant of how important that will be going forward."

Providing a wide range of diagnostic imaging services including MRI, CT, Ultrasound, DXA, and X-ray, dependent on location, Affidea are well equipped for their patient’s needs, “in sporting terminology, timing is everything. The sooner you can get your diagnosis, the better it is so you can start your rehab.”

Affidea Clinic, Cork

Affidea radiographers are trained to take the best possible images using the lowest amount of radiation practicable. The equipment is regularly serviced and checked to make sure the test is safe and effective. Their radiographers explain to you the benefits and risks of the scan and any risks of being a carer or comforter. They also ensure that you will not have any radiation in your body after the scan.

Why choose Affidea

Highly experienced team — Physicians provide outstanding medical care for minor injuries without an appointment instead of attending a busy hospital Emergency Department

Professional care — The Affidea team aim to see all their patients within an hour

Open to everyone — Children from 1 year can attend

Express Care offers immediate access to Affidea’s full suite of diagnostic services – X-ray, MRI, Ultrasound & CT scans – within one clinic, dependent on location

Available to all — All services are available on a fee basis or, alternatively for patients with private health insurance with Laya Healthcare & Irish Life Health, Express Care is a covered benefit, dependent on your plan

Additional services — Adult & pediatric fracture clinics Special reduction for GP referrals

Affidea is now offering a D-dimer test in their Cork Express Care Clinic. This test rules in/out a potential DVT. It is a simple test with no appointment necessary and results are given straight away. Note there is a reduction in price if you present with a GP referral.

Giving back

"Our core value is about really looking after the public and we're only getting busier." The Affidea are cognitive throughout the sporting community as a whole; "We're the main sponsors of Blackrock Hurling Club. Most recently, we donated a defibrillator to the Lee Rowing Club".

David is currently also distributing medical bags to clubs, schools, and organisations that entered their draw as a small thank you to the patients that attend Affidea's service. "We're very much part of Cork now," concluded David.

For more information contact Affidea's Cork Clinic on 021 2377000 or visit www.affidea.ie