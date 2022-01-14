Treaty ratified, and prisoners freed under amnesty arrive in Cork in triumph

DÁIL representatives met at the Mansion House this morning to ratify the Treaty and form a Liaison Government, the Echo reported on Saturday, January 14, 1922.

The meeting was stipulated by the terms of the Treaty, and this provisional government, taking over powers from the British Government, includes Michael Collins, William Cosgrave, Edmond Duggan, Patrick Hogan, Finian Lynch, Joseph McGrath, John MacNeill and Kevin O’Higgins. Mr de Valera and his supporters did not attend.

President Griffith gave a short speech, and the attendance roll was called in Irish, excepting the names of the four Trinity College Unionist deputies. They, however, answered in Irish, causing some merriment.

In the forthcoming General Election, it appears most likely that pro-Treaty candidates will secure a decisive victory.

Nevertheless, they will be opposed by anti-Treaty candidates in almost every constituency.

Fr Dominic Coming Home

Thirty prisoners were released from Pankhurst Prison on the Isle of Wight this morning under the general amnesty. They sang and cheered as they went to the train station to travel to London and on to Ireland.

Among them is Fr Dominic OSFC, former chaplain to Cork’s late Lord Mayor. Looking well, he said he could not give an opinion on the Treaty as they had been without newspapers or any information, but he trusted that it would prove a means of establishing peace and good relations between England and Ireland.

Also, enthusiastic scenes in Mallow marked the return home of Owen Harlod, John Murphy and Bryan Kelly who were liberated from Cork Gaol. Harlod and Murphy had been under sentence of death. A vast crowd assembled at the railway station. Fog signals exploded and tar barrels blazed as the train steamed in.

They were escorted home by a torchlight procession, headed by the local IRA band, 200 Volunteers and 100 Fianna in uniform, marshalled by Commandants Sean Daly and Tadg Burns.

The Mourne Abbey prisoners, McCarthy, Buckley and Barter, who had also been under sentence of death, were also welcomed home warmly.

Kidnapping at Quartertown

Major Hallinan (retired) was kidnapped at Quartertown about a mile from Mallow last night by a party of masked men. They also took away his motor car.

He owns the Quartertown flour mills, and it is understood that a labour dispute there some time ago was never satisfactorily resolved.

Up to 12 masked men entered the mill about midnight when it was still working, examined some of the books and took some away.

They ordered Major Hallinan to start his car, but he refused, whereupon they tied it to their own and left, taking him with them. The RIC and the Sinn Féin district Liaison Officer have been informed.

Cork Quarter Sessions

Private Arthur Spooner, 2nd Battalion South Staffordshire Regiment, was awarded £450 for having been maliciously wounded on June 7, 1921. He and Privates Evans and Crowther were walking on the Mayfield Road when they were attacked. Crowther was shot dead and Spooner received four bullet wounds. He spent several weeks in hospital.

In another case, John Dwyer, a carter, applied for compensation under the Workmen’s Compensation Act. He was employed by Suttons Ltd and on August 15 got jambed between his cart and a pillar in the firm’s stores. The muscles of his heart were injured and as a result he is now only fit for light work.

However, Dr G. F. Hegarty said Dwyer had dilation of the heart to be expected in a man his age.

The Court maintained Dwyer was incapacitated to December 9 but from that time, only partially incapacitated. The proper rate of compensation to pay from then till now was 10s. a week and the company was paying him £1 compensation to cease.

Death to be Presumed

John Sullivan Lynch, of Castle Cottage, Carrigrohane, an ex-soldier and parcel clerk, was kidnapped on May 29, 1921 by two armed men and nothing more has been heard from or of him since.

His wife, Julianne G. Sullivan, Lynch applied for death to be presumed and for letters of administration to be granted in the Probate and Matrimonial Division of the High Court. Her counsel informed Justice Dodd she believed he had been abducted by the IRA and murdered.

On June 9, she was ordered to leave Co. Cork herself and not return. On September 13, she wrote to the IRA Liaison Officer seeking information as to her husband’s fate and asking permission to return to the district to make inquiries and collect belongings. He replied that he had no information to convey and refused her permission to return.

Her husband’s assets consisted of the household furniture and effects at Castle Cottage to the value of about £300.

Jasper T. Wolfe, solicitor for applicant, said a letter from the Department of Defence said it was pretty definite Lynch and been tried and executed for spying and there was no objection to her returning to Cork.

Judge Dodd ordered death be presumed, and letters of administration granted.

Gaelic Games

Prospects of a resumption of hurling and football are not overbright. Anxiety continues throughout the land, but the outlook is not dark.