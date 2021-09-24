Speeding cars and dreadful roads - a cyclist’s gripes 100 years ago today

CYCLISTS railing against speeding motorists... No, not 2021, but the subject of the following letter that appeared in the Echo on Saturday, September 24, 1921.

Dear Sir, It is positively disgraceful to see the rate at which some motor vehicles travel up and down the Western Road.

I have witnessed some very narrow escapes of pedestrians and humble cyclists from being rolled over. Cyclists are using the footpaths instead of our streets and roads and can hardly be blamed.

Not only does speed make the roads dangerous but look at the state of them. Huge layers of stones are deposited with no attempt being made to bring the steamroller into action, and tyres are soon ruined. Brother cyclists who use the footpath, do you not agree? Trusting to see things soon remedied.

Footpath Cyclist”, Cork

De Valera Seems Content

There appears to be a growing feeling of optimism in Dublin regarding conditions for a peace conference, and President de Valera seems to be content with the circumstances under which Dáil delegates will attend.

Prime Minister David Lloyd George may well have found a formula acceptable to Sinn Féin leaders. He will, however, continue the uncompromising stance on the question of allegiance to the Crown. There is also undoubtedly a minority nationalist element that would, heedless of public opinion, land Ireland once more back into blood.

Saved from Drowning

Last night, shortly before midnight a man named David McCarthy, of 25, Abbey Street, fell into the river near the South Gate Bridge. His brother was walking with him at the time and jumped in after him, followed by Denis Murphy, a member of the Fire Brigade. All three were eventually pulled from the river by other members of the brigade.

McCarthy was in a serious condition and removed to the South Infirmary but is recovering and is expected to be discharged today.

Building Collapse Fatality

Residents of Blackpool were startled by a terrible crash yesterday evening which many first thought was a bomb explosion.

A disused store collapsed on Hatton’s Alley, wrecking one cottage, seriously damaging another, and crushing Mrs Manley. She died less than an hour after sustaining injuries of a very severe character.

The front wall of the store fell across the lane, with most of the material landing on Mrs Manley’s cottage on the opposite side. Her roof gave way, followed by the floor of the bedroom, and she was buried underneath in the kitchen where she had been sewing. It took a half an hour to uncover her. She was anointed and placed in the Corporation Ambulance for the North Infirmary, but died before it got there.

Profiteering in Cork

A meeting of the Special Commission for the Prevention of Profiteering was held in the Council Chamber of the Court House.

The Inspector informed the Commission he had purchased a 4 lb loaf, or pair of bread, from 19 master bakers. In two cases it was deficient in weight, by 2 oz. and 4 oz. The necessary steps were taken to put a stop to this pernicious class of trading and substantial fines were imposed by a court of summary jurisdiction.

The Commission studied prices from 1914 and concluded that reductions could and should be made before facing into a hard winter.

Today’s cost of living is very testing, especially on the unfortunate citizens who are idle through dearth of employment. Not least that which followed on the burning of the city.

During the Commission’s study a strange anomaly came to light. It was found margarine cost more than farmers’ best butter.

Henry Ford Numerology

City notable, Mr. John J. Horgan has an interesting article on Henry Ford in the current issue of Studies. Ford is now 58. Many years ago as an engineer in Detroit, he lived at 58, Begley Street. He completed his first petrol engine when he was half 58 and his son is now half 58. Ford’s father, who arrived in America from Clonakilty, was 58 when he bought a farm for Henry. It was exactly 58 plus half 58 years after his father was born that Ford put his first tractor on the market. And, despite the fact 5+8=13, Henry Ford is a millionaire!

The Fatty Arbuckle Case

The proceedings in connection with the Arbuckle Case have resumed in San Francisco.

(The actor and director, was accused of the rape and manslaughter of the actress Virginia Rappe at a party, and despite eventually being acquitted, the trial wrecked his career.)