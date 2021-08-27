What was in the news 100 years ago today? 

A Stanley Range. No. 8. Perfect condition. Price moderate
Fireproof steel office safe. £7. Kelly, 84 North Main Street
Five Rough Fox Terrier puppies. Females. Beautifully marked.
Brass cornet. Second hand. Made by Hawkes & Son, London. Superior quality. Also the case. 6 guineas or nearest offer
Silver musquash coat. In good condition. Suit a stout figure. Reasonable
Gramophones at reduced prices. £3 15s., £4 10s., £7 10s. With oak horns
A canoe strongly built. Almost new
A 6 or 8 volt battery. Apply stating price and particulars
Corking machine in perfect condition. State where to be seen
Upright piano in good condition. Good price given
Quarry crane (second hand might suit). About 3 ½ tons. In very good condition. State lowest price
A baby’s highchair. Also, a go-car in good condition.