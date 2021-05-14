A walkover election for Sinn Féin, and Cork deputy mayor fears for his life

THE nominations for the southern Irish parliament take place today and it looks like Sinn Féin candidates will be returned unopposed, the Echo reported on May 14, 1921.

The party did not nominate any candidates and the Unionists are in such a minority that an attempt to gain a seat would be useless. The only exception being the candidates for Dublin University (Trinity College), who were also returned unopposed.

The more prominent among the Sinn Féin candidates are Mr de Valera and Michael Collins. Others are Countess Markievicz MP and Arthur Griffith, who are in prison, and Kathleen O’Callaghan, wife of the recently murdered Mayor of Limerick.

The majority of the candidates have had periods of imprisonment or otherwise come under the notice of the Government. As a result of today’s returns, the southern parliament may be said to be already fully constituted. (No actual polling took place as all 128 candidates were returned unopposed).

Paris trip

Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Barry Egan, has arrived in Paris. In an interview, he denied Great Britain and Ireland had entered on the path of conciliation and declared Ireland would fight on for complete independence.

Asked about the object of his visit by the Matin correspondent, Mr Egan said: “I merely wish to postpone my death a few days. A Lord Mayor is condemned to death and lately I have had a strong impression that Government agents would not delay suppressing me.”

Explosion in Blackpool

A loud explosion was heard in Blackpool shortly after 4pm today, followed by several shots. It appears that Crown forces were attacked in the vicinity of O’Connell Street and three police were brought to the North Infirmary. One has since died.

Tram held-up

The Sunday’s Well to Summer Hill tram was held up in Patrick Street this afternoon by Crown forces. Occupants were ordered to alight and the car was searched before being allowed to proceed.

Collisions and accidents

Mrs Ellen Brosnan, of 13, Fuller’s Lane, was knocked down and seriously injured by a police lorry when crossing Washington Street near the Courthouse at midday today. Two or three lorries were passing at the time. She was taken to the Mercy Hospital in one of them and remains in a precarious state.

A half-hour later, a military lorry collided with a pony and trap, throwing the driver, William Walsh, of Grattan Street, out on to the road. He was removed to the Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital, then to the Mercy, but has since been discharged.

A man named Forde was detained in the North Infirmary yesterday for injuries to his ribs sustained in a fall from a scaffold while working in Leitrim Street.

Ammunition Dump

A military communiqué reports the discovery yesterday of an arms dump near Kilfinane, Co. Limerick. It consisted of a German machine gun, three shotguns, a rifle, six bayonets, ammunition, helmets, explosives and mine explosives.

No Rest in Youghal

Military operations resumed in Youghal last night after a tragic week and continued into the early hours. Numerous raids were carried out, with licenced premises coming in for particular attention.

The doors of some were burst open and other damage done. One arrest was made, that of William Doolan, nephew of Mr Finn, vintner, McDonald’s Quay.

Many of the women, especially the mothers of families, are suffering in health from the ongoing strain. At 3pm, all shops closed and the mournful tolling of the bell was heard for the funeral of poor young James Quaine.

The main thoroughfare was scarred and battered after last Saturday night’s wrecking and thronged with contingents from throughout east Cork and west Waterford.

A striking feature was the members of the local Cumann na mBan each carrying a beautiful wreath. The coffin was shrouded in a rich Republican flag and the grave was the first dug in the new republican plot.

News from the North

The 78 candidates nominated for the 52 seats in the northern Irish parliament are 40 Unionist (including 2 ladies), 20 Sinn Féin, 13 Nationalist and 5 independents.

Sir James Craig said he does not for a moment believe a pledge from the Nationalists and Sinn Féiners that they would never go into the Ulster parliament. He said he is an optimist and believes Mr de Valera and his followers will attempt to work the Government of Ireland Act in the south.