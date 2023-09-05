Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 09:41

Al-Ittihad set to make record £215m bid for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are reluctant for the Egypt striker to go.
By PA Sport Staff

Mohamed Salah is again in the spotlight with Saudi side Al-Ittihad gearing up to make a mammoth £215million (€250 million) bid for the Egypt forward, the Sun reports. Liverpool are said to be reluctant to let the prolific 31-year-old go, but their resolve could be tested with the world-record offer.

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Old Trafford
Jesse Lingard in action for Nottingham Forest (Nick Potts/PA)

The Daily Mail reports West Ham are looking to make a short-term contract offer for free agent Jesse Lingard, who has impressed club bosses at training. The most likely offer would be an incentivised deal until the end of the season with an option to extend.

Fulham duo Joao Palhinha and Tosin Adarabioyo could see their moves away from the club revived in January, the Mail says. Palhinha saw a potential transfer to Bayern Munich fall through on deadline day, and it was a similar story for Adarabioyo with Monaco, but both moves could yet still happen during the next transfer window.

Hugo Lloris file photo
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could remain at the club until January (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hugo Lloris: The Evening Standard says the Tottenham goalkeeper is set to remain at the club until at least January.

Kasper Schmeichel: Anderlecht are chasing the Denmark goalkeeper after he parted ways with Nice last week.

