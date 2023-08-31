Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 21:24

Katie Boulter through to third round of US Open for the first time

The British number one produced a gutsy 5-7 6-1 6-4 victory over China’s in-form Wang Yafan
Katie Boulter through to third round of US Open for the first time

Andy Sims, PA, New York

British number one Katie Boulter came from a set down to secure a place in the third round of the US Open for the first time.

The 27-year-old matched her run at Wimbledon this summer after a gutsy 5-7 6-1 6-4 victory over China’s in-form Wang Yafan.

Wang was on an 11-match winning streak, including beating seventh seed Caroline Garcia in the first round, but she was outlasted by Boulter in the New York heat.

In a tight first set, Boulter retrieved an early break, was given a warning for angrily swatting the ball away and had three set points on the Wang serve.

But she was unable to convert any of them and Wang promptly broke to wrap up the set.

However Boulter, from Leicester, cleared her head impressively and dominated the second set to level the match.

Having broken again for 5-4 in the decider she suffered a horrible wobble, throwing in two double faults in the first three points.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Six – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
It is the first time Katie Boulter has reached the third round at the US Open (Adam Davy/PA)

But once again Boulter recovered her composure and wrapped up a fine win when Wang hit the net.

She said: “I am super happy with today – very, very proud of myself. I had to dig really deep.

“I had a few set points in the first set which I wasn’t able to convert. She played some really good tennis and I had to really battle and go for it at the same time.

“Credit to her. She is a great player and doesn’t make it easy. I managed to get over the line so I am extremely happy.”

Boulter will face 21-year-old American Peyton Stearns, the world number 59, in what looks a very favourable draw, for a place in the last 16.

More in this section

Southgate not expecting ‘adverse reaction’ from England fans to Jordan Henderson Southgate not expecting ‘adverse reaction’ from England fans to Jordan Henderson
Lewis Hamilton commits to Mercedes until 2025 Lewis Hamilton commits to Mercedes until 2025
Jordan Henderson named in England squad for Ukraine and Scotland clashes Jordan Henderson named in England squad for Ukraine and Scotland clashes
FAI review over contract renewal 'flawed' and 'pre-determined', Pauw claims

FAI review over contract renewal 'flawed' and 'pre-determined', Pauw claims

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more