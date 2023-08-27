Sun, 27 Aug, 2023 - 16:48

Cian Healy misses out as Ireland name squad for World Cup

The Leinster prop came off in injured in Ireland's final warm-up game against Samoa, with Munster's Jeremy Loughman taking his place in the squad.
Cian Healy misses out as Ireland name squad for World Cup

Michael Bolton

Cian Healy has missed out on the final 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in France through injury.

The Leinster prop came off in injured in Ireland's final warm-up game against Samoa, with Munster's Jeremy Loughman taking his place in the squad.

Hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher have been named in the squad after recent injury struggles, with Rob Herring included ahead of his provincial teammate Tom Stewart.

In an 18/15 split, Cian Prendergast, Ciaran Frawley, Jacob Stockdale, and Diarmuid Barron are the other players to miss out.

Johnny Sexton will captain the side to France after his three game suspension is completed, and will compete in his fourth World Cup, alongside Conor Murray and Keith Earls.

Joe McCarthy is among those to play in his first World Cup in the second row, with Stuart McCloskey also making the cit as Ireland bring four centres.

Forwards (18)

Hookers: Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

Props: Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster).

Locks: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster).

Backrows: Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs (15)

Scrumhalves: Craig Casey (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster).

Outhalves: Ross Byrne (Leinster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster).

Centres: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster).

Outside backs: Keith Earls (Munster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster).

More in this section

Steve Borthwick ‘very happy’ with England squad despite defeat to Fiji Steve Borthwick ‘very happy’ with England squad despite defeat to Fiji
Andy Farrell waiting on Cian Healy World Cup update after injury in Samoa win Andy Farrell waiting on Cian Healy World Cup update after injury in Samoa win
Iain Henderson: World Cup selection not a factor in unconvincing Ireland display Iain Henderson: World Cup selection not a factor in unconvincing Ireland display
Andy FarrellCian HealyIrish Rugby2023 Rugby World Cup
Nine in a row: Max Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix to equal Formula One record

Nine in a row: Max Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix to equal Formula One record

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more