Cian Healy misses out as Ireland name squad for World Cup

Michael Bolton

Cian Healy has missed out on the final 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in France through injury.

The Leinster prop came off in injured in Ireland's final warm-up game against Samoa, with Munster's Jeremy Loughman taking his place in the squad.

Hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher have been named in the squad after recent injury struggles, with Rob Herring included ahead of his provincial teammate Tom Stewart.

In an 18/15 split, Cian Prendergast, Ciaran Frawley, Jacob Stockdale, and Diarmuid Barron are the other players to miss out.

Johnny Sexton will captain the side to France after his three game suspension is completed, and will compete in his fourth World Cup, alongside Conor Murray and Keith Earls.

Joe McCarthy is among those to play in his first World Cup in the second row, with Stuart McCloskey also making the cit as Ireland bring four centres.

Forwards (18)

Hookers: Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

Props: Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster).

Locks: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster).

Backrows: Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs (15)

Scrumhalves: Craig Casey (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster).

Outhalves: Ross Byrne (Leinster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster).

Centres: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster).

Outside backs: Keith Earls (Munster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster).