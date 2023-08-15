Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 07:44

Football rumours: West Ham growing frustrated with Harry Maguire delays

The club may decide to walk away.
By PA Sport Staff

West Ham may yet pull the plug on a deal for Harry Maguire, according to The Telegraph. The Manchester United defender has been rumoured to be on the way to London Stadium for some time, but the paper says the Hammers’ management are growing increasingly fed up with the amount of time it is taking to finalise the deal and may decide to walk away if it continues to drag on.

A host of Premier League and Serie A clubs are said to be lining up to sign Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba. The Daily Mail reports Liverpool, Newcastle, AC Milan and Juventus are all interested in the 19-year-old, with Brighton believed to be leading the charge for his signature.

Scotland v Spain – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group A – Hampden Park
Scotland’s Kieran Tierney is reportedly on Newcastle’s radar (Steve Welsh/PA)

The Newcastle Chronicle says the Magpies have reached out to Arsenal over full-back Kieran Tierney. Any deal could be hard to come by for the north-east club however, with the Gunners reportedly likely to refuse to budge on their £30 million price tag for the 26-year-old.

And the Daily Mirror reports Arsenal defender Gabriel is the latest player to be targeted by the Saudi Pro League.

France Soccer League One
Could Paris St Germain’s Hugo Ekitike (right) be on the way to Goodison Park? (Michel Euler/AP)

Hugo Ekitike: RMC Sport says Everton have opened talks with Paris St Germain over a loan deal for the 21-year-old forward.

Nicolo Zaniolo: Aston Villa are on the verge of sealing a loan deal for the Galatasaray midfielder, according to Sport Italia.

