Cork come good to claim All-Ireland Senior Camogie title

Cork have beaten Waterford to become All-Ireland Senior Camogie champions for 2023.

After the third-successive time of asking, the Rebels but in a dominant effort and showed their experience to win 5-13 to 0-9.

The third of the day's triple-header at Croke Park brought together the two Munster rivals, with Cork getting a speedy start to take four points without reply in the opening 15 minutes.

One point was all the Deise could muster by the 20-minute mark, and were dealt a heavy blow when Cork got in for their first goal.

By the break, the gap had widened to nine points, 1-9 to 0-3.

The second half saw the Rebels twist the knife, snatching three goals within 10 minutes of the restart.

With the game now 4-9 to 0-5, the challenge was too great for Waterford, who were appearing in their first Senior final in 75 years.

Cork went on to add one final goal in the 50th minute, earning them their first Senior title since 2018.

Congratulations to Clare who are the Glen Dimplex Premier Junior All-Ireland Champions. 🏆



Final score

Clare: 3-07

Tipperary: 1-09#OurGameOurPassion @Dimplex_Ireland @ClareCamogie pic.twitter.com/VC4USKJA1C — The Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) August 6, 2023

The day began with the Junior final between another set of Munster neighbours, Clare and Tipperary.

Tipperary got the better start, scoring 1-3 in the opening 15 minutes while Clare battled to find their feet.

The Banner's tide change came quickly, however, with a goal in the 18th minute putting them on the board for the first time in the game and kick-starting their attack.

Clare pulled even twice just before the break, with the half-time whistle blown with the score at 1-5 apiece.

After the restart, Clare made amends, and were first out of the gates to put themselves into a 3-7 to 1-8 lead midway through the second half.

One last point was all Tipp had left in the tank, ending the game in a four-point win for Clare, 3-7 to 1-9.

The Intermediate final was the closest encounter of the day, with nothing able to separate Derry and Meath by the final whistle.

The counties were on an even footing for much of first half, but the Ulster women built up a seven-point lead by half-time, 1-8 to 1-1.

But Meath surged back to life with another goal. Having held Derry to just one point in the second half, a rally of points for the Royals pulled them level by the final whistle, ending the game on 2-6 to 1-9 and sending the game to a replay.