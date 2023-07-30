Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 16:11

Kerry lead Dublin in All-Ireland football final

Ciaran Kilkenny started the game for Dublin, with Niall Scully dropping out of the team.
At half-time in the All-Ireland final, it is Kerry who lead Dublin 1-04 to 0-6.

Paul Geaney's goal just before the interval gave Kerry the lead after trailing for the first half.

Paul Mannion has scored two points in an impressive first half for Dublin, with Kerry kept scoreless form the 14th minute to the 27th minute.

Seán O'Shea has stood out for Kerry in the first half with three points.

In the second half, the influence of David and Paudie Clifford as they opened up a 1-08 to 0-08 lead after 44 minutes.

However, Dublin around the game when they win a crucial turnover in the 45th minute, with Colm Basquel setting up Paddy Small for a goal for Dublin to bring them level.

Kerry's response was excellent, with three consecutive points, with Paudie Clifford among the scorers. Dublin had their own purple patch, with Mannion drawing Dublin level with 15 minutres to go at 1-11 each.

Just like the semi-final against Monaghan, Brian Fenton brought Dublin on another level in the final minutes, with his score in the 63rd minute giving Dublin the lead for the first time since the first half.

The lead was short-lived, as Killian Spillane made an instant impact to draw the sides level. Paddy Small once again scored at a vital stage as his point brough them ahead once again.

It looked like Dublin would hold out for victory until David Clifford brought Kerry level once again with a free in the 70th minute.

