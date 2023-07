Quiz: Dublin and Kerry renew acquaintances in All-Ireland Football final

Quiz: Old rivals Dublin and Kerry meet again As the two counties prepare to face off once more in the All-Ireland Senior Football final, test your knowledge of their epic rivalry

Dublin and Kerry last met in an All-Ireland Senior Football final in 2019. Who took the title after a replay?

Which of the counties has claimed more All-Ireland Senior Football titles?

Which player set to feature this weekend has claimed the most scores this season?

Dublin and Kerry have met in 14 All-Ireland Senior Football finals. Which county has won more?

The counties' rivalry goes back a long way. What year did they first meet in the All-Ireland final?

Having not yet met in the League or Championship this season, their last clash came in the 2022 All-Ireland semi-final. What was the result?

In the battle of the bainisteoirí, who has claimed more Senior All-Ireland titles with their county, as a player or manager - Dessie Farrell or Jack O'Connor?

Of the two captains - James McCarthy and David Clifford - who has featured in more All-Star teams of the year?

