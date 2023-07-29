Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 15:27

Quiz: Dublin and Kerry renew acquaintances in All-Ireland Football final

Test your knowledge of one of the GAA's fiercest rivalries
Dublin and Kerry are once again preparing to meet in the All-Ireland Senior Football final (throw-in at 3.30pm, live coverage on RTÉ Two from 2.30pm).

Sunday's game marks the counties' 15th meeting in the decider, with James McCarthy and David Clifford captaining their teams this time around.

This pairing is one of the GAA's longest-standing and fiercest rivalries, and if past meetings are anything to go by, then we're in for a cracking game.

Test your knowledge of Dublin v Kerry in our quiz below:


Allan Saint-Maximin confirms Newcastle exit ahead of expected Saudi Arabia move

