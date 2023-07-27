Scott Bemand appointed Ireland Women's team Head Coach

Michael Bolton

The IRFU have confirmed the appointment of Scott Bemand as head coach of the Women's national team.

Bemand will join the IRFU on 21st August ahead of the Ireland squad’s reconvening in September, and he will be in place ahead of the start of Ireland’s WXV3 campaign in Dubai, which includes matches on 14th 21st and 28th October.

He takes over from Greg McWilliams after a difficult Six Nations campaign for Ireland, which saw Ireland finish bottom of the table and receive the wooden spoon.

Previously, Bemand was part of the England coaching set up, which saw the side win six Six Nations titles, including five Grand Slams, and finish as runners-up in the 2017 and 2022 World Cups.

Commenting on his appointment, Ireland Women’s Head Coach Scott Bemand said: "I am proud to join the IRFU at this exciting time for the game in Ireland.

"It is clear speaking to the IRFU across the course of the interview process how ambitious they are to grow the women’s game and I believe that there is a promising talent pool of players who will help create a new chapter for the game here. I look forward to working with the players and coaches and shaping a new path."