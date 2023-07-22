Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 13:19

Saturday Sport: Third round of The Open underway, England win their World Cup opener

A round up of today's sporting action.
Soccer

Denmark and China have just kicked off in Group D of the Women's World Cup.

Earlier, Georgia Stanway's first-half penalty gave England a 1-0 win over Haiti in Brisbane.

The United States began their World Cup defence with a comfortable 3-nil win over debutants Vietnam.

2011 winners Japan are top of Group C following a 5-0 thrashing of 10-player Zambia.

The opening round of the FAI Cup continues this afternoon.

Treaty United play host to Cork City from 2:00.

At the same time, Bray Wanderers go to Cockhill Celtic.

There’s an all non-league clash of Gorey Rangers and Rockmount at 3 o'clock.

At 5, Galway United play Bangor Celtic and Waterford are away to St. Michael’s.

GAA

Galway stand between Cork and a third consecutive appearance in the All Ireland Camogie final - they throw in at 5.30.

Cavan and Waterford are looking to preserve their senior status in the All Ireland women’s football championship this afternoon.

They meet in the relegation playoff from 2:00 in Crettyard.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is nine shots off the lead heading into moving day at The Open at Hoylake.

The Holywood clubman is on 1-under par, with the American Brian Harman leading the way on 10-under.

McIlroy tees off his third round at Royal Liverpool just before half 2.

Padraig Harrington is already out on the course - he's on 3-over for the day heading into the final few holes, leaving him 6-over for the tournament.

Cycling

Today’s 133-kilometre trek through the Vosges (pr: V’oh’j) Mountains is the last chance for contenders to wrestle the yellow jersey from Jonas Vingegaard.

The Dane holds a 7-minute 35-second lead ahead of today’s penultimate Tour de France stage.

