Shamrock Rovers knocked out of Champions League after 2-1 Breidablik loss

James Cox

Shamrock Rovers will have to continue their European exploits in the Conference League.

Stephen Bradley's side lost 2-1 away to Icelandic champions Breidablik in the first qualifying round of the Champions League and 3-1 over the two legs.

Graham Burke's second half penalty was Rovers' only bright spot in the tie.

As a result, Rovers will have a keen eye on tonight's events in Budapest.

K-I and Ferencvaros resume level at 0-0, and the losers of that tie will play Rovers in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.