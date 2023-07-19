Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 06:59

Shamrock Rovers knocked out of Champions League after 2-1 Breidablik loss

Graham Burke's second half penalty was Rovers' only bright spot in the tie
James Cox

Shamrock Rovers will have to continue their European exploits in the Conference League.

Stephen Bradley's side lost 2-1 away to Icelandic champions Breidablik in the first qualifying round of the Champions League and 3-1 over the two legs.

As a result, Rovers will have a keen eye on tonight's events in Budapest.

K-I and Ferencvaros resume level at 0-0, and the losers of that tie will play Rovers in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

