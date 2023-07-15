Saturday sport: Dublin face Monaghan in semi-final, Tailteann Cup final

Soccer

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says Denise O'Sullivan could still feature in next week's World Cup opener against Australia.

The midfielder suffered a shin injury in yesterday's behind-closed-doors friendly with Colombia.

The game was abandoned after 20 minutes after the exchanges became overly physical.

A scan has revealed O'Sullivan didn't sustain any bone fracture - and Pauw says they're hopeful of a quick recovery ahead of Thursday's match.

Jonathan Afolabi continued his goalscoring streak last night to rescue a point for Bohemians.

His fourth in as many games salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Dublin rivals Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Elsewhere, Drogheda were 3-1 winners away to UCD.

Two teams in danger of finishing in the relegation playoff spot meet this evening at the Showgrounds.

Sligo play Cork City from 7.45pm.

Galway United extended their lead at the top of the First Division to 16 points last night with a 1-0 win away to Athlone.

There were three red cards shown at the Carlisle Grounds where Wexford beat Bray 3-nil.

And Finn Harps beat Cobh Ramblers 4-3 in a Ballybofey thriller.

Tonight, Longford Town entertain Kerry.

GAA

Monaghan will look to defy the odds at Croke Park this evening in the first of this weekend’s All Ireland football semi-finals.

They take on Dublin at Croke Park where throw-in is at 5.30pm.

And 32-years after meeting in the All Ireland final, Meath and Down renew acquaintances in the Tailteann Cup final.

That’s the curtain-raiser at HQ, with throw-in at 3pm.

There’s a repeat of last year’s final among today’s quarter-finals in the All Ireland Women’s Football Championship.

Tralee hosts the meeting of Kerry and reigning champions Meath from 7.30pm.

The day’s knockout action starts at 1.30pm in Salthill where Galway play Mayo.

And Armagh take on Cork at the Box-It Athletic Grounds.

Tennis

There’ll be a new name engraved on the Venus Rosewater Dish at Wimbledon today.

Last year’s beaten finalist Ons Jabeur faces the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in the women’s singles final.

Play is due to get underway on Centre Court at 2pm.

Golf

Rory McIlroy has a two-shot lead after nine holes of his third round at the Scottish Open.

The four-time major winner is 13-under-par overall.

Shane Lowry is ten-under, with Padraig Harrington on six-under.

Tom McKibbin has picked up three shots to move to five-under-par.