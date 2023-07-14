Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 14:23

Ireland’s ‘overly physical’ Women’s World Cup warm-up against Colombia abandoned

Republic of Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan was taken to hospital and is set to undergo a scan after sustaining a shin injury.
By PA Sport Staff

The Republic of Ireland’s behind-closed-doors match against Colombia ahead of the Women’s World Cup was abandoned after 20 minutes after becoming “overly physical”.

The decision was made following some rough challenges in Friday’s contest at Brisbane’s Meakin Park, and Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan was taken to hospital and is set to undergo a scan after sustaining a shin injury.

A statement from the Football Association of Ireland said: “The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland women’s national team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play.

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw (Brian Lawless/PA)
Vera Pauw’s Ireland side are building up to opening their World Cup campaign by playing Australia on Thursday Photo: Brian Lawless/PA. 

“The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical, and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game.

“The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, against Australia in Sydney on July 20th.”

Vera Pauw’s Ireland team are also set to face Canada in Perth on July 26th and then Nigeria in Brisbane five days later, as the Girls in Green play at a major tournament finals for the first time in their history.

