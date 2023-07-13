World Rugby Under-20 final preview: Ireland face date with destiny against France

Kenneth Fox

It has been a rollercoster ride for the Ireland Under-20s team since the World Cup began back in June.

After drawing 34-34 against England in a swashbuckling opener, they put on a dominant display against Australia in their next game to take control of the group.

However, just before their final group game they were hit with a sucker punch as news came through that two St Michael’s College students had died tragically on the Greek island of Ios.

With six former Michael’s boys – Henry McErlean, James Nicholson, Sam Berman, Fintan Gunne, Conor O’Tighearnaigh and Dan Barron – in the extended squad, it struck close to home.

To compound things, former Development Officer with the Munster Rugby Academy, Greg Oliver died after a paragliding incident in South Africa. He was supporting his son Jack Oliver who is part of the Ireland squad.

There were moments where the team were unsure whether to play against Fiji to close out the group, but in the end they decided to play. Before the game, Fiji made a touching gesture by offering a jersey to the team.

Despite the shock of all that had happened, Ireland were still able to put in a convincing performance as they beat Fiji 47-27 to top Pool B and head to semi-finals.

Fintan Gunne of Ireland celebrates a decision vs South Africa.Photo Credit: INPHO/SteveHaagSports/Darren Stewart

Things did not get any easier for them though as they were drawn with hosts South Africa. Playing in the oddly named Athlone stadium (named after the Earl of Athlone) it was a nervy first-half with Ireland leading by 7-0.

It wasn't long though until Ireland broke the game open in the second-half with a fantastic try off the line-out which saw Brian Gleeson crash over the line.

The commanding Sam Prendergast set-up another try from a cross-field kick to James Nicholson, before Sam Berman finished off the game in style with another try as they ran out 31–12 winners.

In the second semi-final, France came from behind to blow England away with a total of seven tries winning 52-31.

There is no doubt Les Bleus are an imposing team and Ireland will face an incredibly tough test in the final. Ireland have shown though they can battle through adversity and have the ability to open teams up.

The likes of Sam Prendergast, Brian Gleeson and Ruadhan Quinn have all been standouts for the Under-20 side and have a chance to win Ireland's first ever Rugby World Cup at any level.

It is Ireland's second Under-20 World Cup final after losing to England back in 2019. This team has the chance to write their names in the history books if they beat France on Friday evening.

Our line up for Friday's World Rugby U20 Championship Final! 🟢#FutureIsGreen | @PwCIreland — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 12, 2023

What time is the final on?

The game kicks off from Athlone Stadium at 6pm Irish time on Friday, July 14th.

Where can I watch the game?

The final will be broadcast on Virgin Media 2 with coverage starting at 5:30pm

The fifth and seventh place games as well as the third place game between South Africa vs England will be on beforehand.

You can also watch the action live on World Rugby's YouTube channel.