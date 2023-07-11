GAA Weekend preview: Semi-final action in football championship

Michael Bolton

The All-Ireland Football Championship finalists will be known after this weekend as the semi-finals are main focus in Croke Park.

On Saturday, Dublin will be aiming to be in their first final since 2020 when they take on Monaghan. After a statement victory over Mayo, Dublin will be full of confidence going into Saturday's clash.

For Monaghan, a dramatic penalty-shoot-out win over Ulster rivals Armagh secured their place in the semi-finals, as they hope to cause a major shock.

In the other semi-final, Kerry are hoping to go a step further towards a second successive All-Ireland when they face Derry. Kerry brushed side any doubts when they made light work of Tyrone, while Ulster champions Derry had too much for Cork in the quarter-finals.

Silverware is also up for grabs on Sunday, as Meath take on Down in the Taliteann Cup final. The winner will also secure a place in the All-Ireland for next year with victory in Sunday's final.

In Ladies football, quarter-final action gets underway with some interesting match ups. After a thrilling Connacht final, rivals Galway and Mayo meet once again, as they get the action underway in Salthill.

Armagh take on Cork, while All-Ireland champions face Meath. On Sunday, Donegak face Dublin in the final quarter-final.

Here is all the information ahead of this weekend's GAA action

Saturday July 15th

All-Ireland Football semi-final

Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park, RTÉ Two, 5:30.

All-Ireland ladies football quarter-finals

Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, TG4, 1:30pm.

Armagh v Cork, Athletic Grounds, TG4, 3:30pm.

Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, TG4, 7:30pm.

Taliteann Cup Final

Meatrh v Down, Croke Park, RTÉ Two, 3:00pm.

Sunday July 16th

All-Ireland Football Championship semi-final

Kerry v Monaghan, Croke Park, RTÉ Two, 4:00pm.

Donegal v Dublin, MacCumhail Park, TG4, 2:00.