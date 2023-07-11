Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 11:07

Everton in talks to sign free agent Ashley Young

The 38-year-old made 32 appearances for Aston Villa last season
PA Sport Staff

Ashley Young is in talks with Everton following his departure from Aston Villa, the PA news agency understands.

The 38-year-old is a free agent having left Villa at the end of his contract.

A move to Goodison Park could be next, as it is understood that things are moving in a positive direction on that front.

Young made over 100 appearances for Watford before joining Villa, for the first of two stints with the club, in 2007.

He subsequently signed for Manchester United in 2011 and won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during nine years at Old Trafford.

Young moved on to Inter Milan in 2020 and helped them claim the Serie A title, becoming the third Englishman to win Italy’s top prize after Jimmy Greaves and Gerry Hitchens in 1963.

The 39-times capped England international, who can play as a left-back or left winger, then rejoined Villa in 2021.

He made 32 appearances last season, and 250 for Villa across his two spells.

