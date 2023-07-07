Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 07:19

Two injured during stabbing at GAA match in Co Tyrone

A man has been arrested after a stabbing at an under-16s Gaelic football match in Co Tyrone in which two people were injured, according to police
Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man has been arrested after a stabbing at an under-16s Gaelic football match in Co Tyrone in which two people were injured, according to police.

PSNI remained at the scene late on Thursday night after responding to a report of a stabbing incident at the sports ground in the Convent Road area of Cookstown.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) also attended after receiving a 999 call at 21.03 and found that two people had sustained stab wounds during the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment, one man was taken to Antrim Area Hospital while the other injured person received treatment at the scene.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested and will be taken to custody for questioning.

Cookstown Fr Rocks Gaelic Football Club said it was working to support children who witnessed the incident.

A statement added: “Following a very serious incident at Padraig O’Cuilinn Pairc this evening during an Under-16 Championship match our thoughts are with the individuals impacted by it.

“The committee will now work to ensure that children and young people who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident have the support and assistance that they require in the coming days.

“The club will be making no further comment on this.”

Alliance councillor for Omagh Stephen Donnelly said he was “deeply concerned” by the incident.

“My thoughts are with all the young people and children who were unfortunate enough to witness such a shocking act of violence,” he added.

gaatyronepsnistabbinggaelic football
