Just Stop Oil protestors disrupt play at Wimbledon

Two individuals ran on during a match on Court 18.
By PA Sport Staff

Wimbledon became the latest major sporting event targeted by protesters after two people wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts ran on to Court 18 on the third day of the Championships.

The first-round match between Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov was suspended after two protesters got onto the grass court and threw orange confetti glitter on to the surface.

“Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the Wimbledon Tennis Championships,” a statement from the climate activist read.

Just Stop Oil protesters are escorted away by Police
Just Stop Oil protesters are escorted away by Police. Photo: Andy Sims/PA. 

“At around 14:10 two Just Stop Oil supporters ran onto Court 18, disrupting the match between Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov.

“The supporters threw environmentally-friendly orange confetti glitter and jigsaw pieces onto the courts, before being removed. Play was briefly delayed whilst marshals picked up the pieces.”

