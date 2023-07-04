All you need to know about Ireland's World Cup group opponents

Katie Mellett

The women's World Cup begins on July 20th with Ireland in attendance for the first time in history. Ireland will feature in Group B alongside Nigeria, Australia and Canada.

Ireland

Fifa ranking: 22nd (as of June 9th)

Nickname: The Girls in Green

Coach: Vera Pauw

Odds: 200-1 (William Hill)

Ireland earned five wins in eight games, including a record 11-0 victory over Georgia, in Group A of the Uefa qualifiers, finishing second behind Sweden to enter the playoffs.

In the playoffs, they beat Scotland 1-0 to seal qualification for their first major tournament.

Ireland have never previously played at the World Cup or the European Championship.

Ireland have been drawn in a tough Group B featuring hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and 11-time Women's Africa Cup of Nations winners Nigeria.

Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Nigeria

Fifa ranking: 40th (as of June 9th)

Nickname: Super Falcons

Coach: Randy Waldrum

Odds: 250/1 (William Hill)

Nigeria finished fourth in last year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations, losing to Morocco on penalties in the semi-finals before being beaten 1-0 by Zambia in the third-place playoff match.

Nigeria has participated in every edition of the Women's World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals of the 1999 edition to record a best-ever finish of seventh.

As the lowest-ranked side in Group B alongside hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and Ireland, Nigeria are likely to struggle.

Photo: Jean-Pierre Clatot/AFP via Getty Images

Australia

FIFA ranking: 10th (as of June 9th)

Nickname: The Matildas

Coach: Tony Gustavsson

Odds: 10/1 (Ladbrokes)

Australia qualified for this year World Cup because they are co-hosting the tournament with New Zealand and received instant qualification.

They made it to the last 16 of the Women's World Cup in 2019 where they lost out to Norway on penalties. Australia first qualified for the World Cup in 1995 and since then have made it to three quarter-finals in 2007, 2011, and 2015 where they lost out to Brazil, Sweden, and Japan.

Australia is expected to do well in its group, despite being in the same group as Olympic Champions Canada as Nigeria is the lowest rank team in the group.

Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Canada

Fifa ranking: 7th (as of June 9th)

Nickname: n/a

Coach: Beverly Priestman

Odds: 30/1

Canada qualified for this year's World Cup when they defeated Panama with a score of 1:0 which secured them a top two finish in Pool B and a spot at the World Cup.

The CONCACAF tournament doubles as a qualifier for both the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics.

Canada has qualified for seven out of the last eight World Cup tournaments, missing out on the inaugural tournament in China in 1991. Canada hosted the tournament in 2015 and received its best result in 2003 when the team finished fourth after losing out to Sweden. At the 2019 World Cup in France, Canada made it to the last 16 where they were defeated by Sweden.

Canada is the favourites in Group B following its 2022 Olympic Games victory over Sweden in Tokyo.