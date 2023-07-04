Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 06:43

Wimbledon day one: Top seeds Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic ease to victory

Three Britons progressed on the opening day of the 2023 Championships.
Wimbledon day one: Top seeds Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic ease to victory

By George Sessions, PA

Bookies favourites Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek made light work of their day one opponents to progress into the Wimbledon second round with ease.

Swiatek, a four-time grand-slam champion, has not always felt at ease on the lawn at the All England Club but produced a near-faultless display on Court One to down world number 34 Zhu Lin in straight sets.

It was a similar story for Djokovic, looking for a fifth straight title in SW19, and after a delay due to rain before a slippery surface saw leaf blowers required to dry the court, he strolled to victory over Pedro Cachin.

Harriet Dart was the first British hopeful to exit the Championships but Liam Broady, Jodie Burrage and Jan Choinski clinched victories to give the home crowd plenty to cheer.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Novak Djokovic was desperate to ensure the Centre Court surface was dry after a brisk shower
Novak Djokovic was desperate to ensure the Centre Court surface was dry after a brisk shower (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Quote of the day

 

Brit Watch

There were three British winners on day one
There were three British winners on day one (PA Graphics/PA)

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Rehabbing Raducanu checks in

Emma Raducanu is a one of a number of high-profile absentees from this year’s Wimbledon following surgery on both wrists and her left ankle in May.

The 2021 US Open champion has been hampered by injures since her stunning Flushing Meadows triumph and these latest setbacks ruled her out of the grass-court season, but she was still able to make a surprise appearance on the opening day of the Championships.

Raducanu, in her role as global ambassador for Evian, attended their VIP auite alongside fellow British prospect Jack Draper before the duo were involved in Vodaphone’s Connection Experience in the Southern Village.

More in this section

Newcastle complete signing of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan Newcastle complete signing of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan
Sunday sport: Dublin defeat Mayo to reach All-Ireland semi-finals Sunday sport: Dublin defeat Mayo to reach All-Ireland semi-finals
Yorkshire on security alert for Headingley Ashes Test following Lord’s incidents Yorkshire on security alert for Headingley Ashes Test following Lord’s incidents
tennisnovak djokovicwimbledoniga swiatekwrapemma raducanu
Coco Gauff exits Wimbledon at first hurdle after defeat to Sofia Kenin

Coco Gauff exits Wimbledon at first hurdle after defeat to Sofia Kenin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more