Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 14:16

Kellie Harrington guaranteed at least a Silver medal at the European Gamess

The Dublin boxer defeated France's Estelle Mossely in her Women's 60kg semi-final this afternoon.
Kenneth Fox

Kellie Harrington is one win away from a gold medal at the European Games.

The Dublin boxer defeated France's Estelle Mossely in her Women's 60kg semi-final this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Aoife O'Rourke and Jack Marley will bid to secure Olympic qualification by winning their semi-final bouts in Poland today.

Marley will take to the ring at 3pm and O'Rourke takes on her Polish opponent at 6:15pm.

If they win, they will secure at least a silver medal, a prize which is also on the line for Michaela Walsh and Dean Clancy, who fight for places in their respective finals.

Elsewhere, Bray fighter Amy Wall has secured Ireland's first ever medal at this level in kickboxing.

She beat her Dutch opponent Francesca Prescimone in the quarter-final 3-0 and is guaranteed at least a bronze medal.

