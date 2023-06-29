Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 13:49

Robbie Keane responds to criticism over Israeli move

At his first press conference since being announced as Maccabi Tel Aviv manager, Robbie Keane said he did not want to get into "politics" when asked about controversy over the move
Robbie Keane responds to criticism over Israeli move

James Cox

At his first press conference since being announced as Maccabi Tel Aviv manager, Robbie Keane said he did not want to get into "politics" when asked about controversy over the move.

The former Republic of Ireland striker was announced as the club's new manager on Monday.

"I am happy to take on this challenge at Maccabi," Keane told the club website.

"My team and I are already looking forward to starting work and we are confident in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare."

Israel has been labelled an 'apartheid state' by Amnesty International due to its treatment of Palestinians.

Keane has been widely criticised in Ireland since the announcement of his new managerial role.

Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews wrote: "Very very disappointing that Irish Football icon Robbie Keane would sign up with racist and apartheid Israeli club @MaccabitlvBC. Keane is in a position to set example and Boycott Apartheid but chose not to!!"

When asked about criticism at home, Keane replied: "I don't want to get into politics. This is the last time I will say it, I certainly don't want to get into politics. I'm here as a football man and someone that loves the game, so I will certainly just focus on that but thanks for your question."

More in this section

Arsenal sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea and look set to add Declan Rice Arsenal sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea and look set to add Declan Rice
Everton to consult with fans about potential midseason stadium switch in 2024-25 Everton to consult with fans about potential midseason stadium switch in 2024-25
Fabio Carvalho set to make RB Leipzig loan move after quiet season at Liverpool Fabio Carvalho set to make RB Leipzig loan move after quiet season at Liverpool
israelpalestinerobbie keanemaccabi tel aviv
Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh qualify for Olympics

Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh qualify for Olympics

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more