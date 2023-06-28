Ireland's 23-player squad for Women's World Cup named by Vera Pauw

Kenneth Fox
Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named her 23-player squad for next month's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
As anticipated, defenders Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell miss out due to injury.
Manchester United defender Mannion had a brace removed from her knee on Monday having tweaked ligaments during club training last month.
Campbell's long throw was an important weapon in the qualifying campaign, but she has failed to recover from injury in time.
Campbell withdrew from Ireland's double-header against the USA in April and failed to feature in any of Liverpool's final six games.
West Ham United's Izzy Atkinson is a surprise inclusion in defence having performed well against Zambia last week.
Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan misses out despite making her Ireland comeback in the recent friendly win over Zambia.
Kiernan missed most of the club season due to an ankle injury.
Jamie Finn is another surprise exclusion having featured heavily in the qualification campaign. She is listed as one of three players on standby, however, along with goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse, and defender Harriet Scott.
Ireland fly out to Brisbane on Friday, July 7th to set up camp, the day after the friendly against France at Tallaght Stadium.
Pauw can swap out a potentially injured player - independently assessed by a Fifa doctor - before their opening World Cup fixture, against co-tournament hosts, Australia, in Sydney on July 20th.
Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Unattached).
Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Aine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham), Heather Payne (Florida State University).
Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Unattached), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Ruesha Littlejohn (Unattached), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).
Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers).
Sophie Whitehouse, Harriet Scott, Jamie Finn
July 20th - Australia v Ireland, Stadium Australia, Sydney, KO 11am
July 26th-Canada v Ireland, Rectangular Stadium, Perth, KO 1pm
July 31st - Ireland v Nigeria, Lang Park, Brisbane, KO 11am
Here they are!
Your @FIFAWWC squad announcement is here ☘️ pic.twitter.com/RGjaLvQnDH
— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 28, 2023