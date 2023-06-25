Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 13:16

Sunday sport: Galway face Mayo; Maguire leads US PGA Championship

Croke Park hosts both Tailteann Cup semi-finals
Here's the latest updates from the day's sporting action...

GAA

After Cork, Tyrone and Monaghan booked their spots in the All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-finals on Saturday, Galway and Mayo will contest the final spot today, with the game throwing in at Pearse Stadium at 3pm.

Elsewhere, Croke Park hosts the Tailteann Cup semi-finals, where Antrim lead Meath 1-6 to 1-5 after their meeting threw-in at 2pm.

At 4pm, Down face Laois to decide the final line-up.

In the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship, Dublin and Derry meet at the Athletic Grounds at 5.30pm to decide who will face Monaghan in the decider.

***

In the second round of the Ladies Football Championship, Meath lead Waterford 0-9 to 0-5 five minutes into the second half. Meanwhile, it's Dublin 1-8 Cavan 0-3 after their game got underway at 2pm.

At the same time

Also at 2pm, Tipperary and Galway are nearing half-time in their Group 4 clash, with the Connacht women leading 1-7 to 2-1 in Templetuohy,

Later, Armagh to take on Mayo in Group 1 at the Athletic Grounds from 3.30pm.

Golf

Leona Maguire could become Ireland first female winner of a major title today as she holds a one-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Championship at Baltusrol in New Jersey.

Maguire fired a two-under par round of 69 last night and is now seven-under par.

Jenny Shin is next on six-under, while Antrim's Stephanie Meadow lies in third spot, on five-under par.

Maguire and Meadow are in a three ball, and are due to tee off just before 3.40pm Irish time.

