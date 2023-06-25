Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 09:58

Leona Maguire to take one-shot lead into final round of Women’s PGA Championship

The 28-year-old, who won the Meijer LPGA Classic last week, holds the 54-hole lead in a major for the first time in her career.
Leona Maguire to take one-shot lead into final round of Women’s PGA Championship

PA Sport Staff

Leona Maguire will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in New Jersey as she seeks to become the first Irish woman to win a major.

The 28-year-old, who won the Meijer LPGA Classic last week, holds the 54-hole lead in a major for the first time in her career.

Maguire would have had a bigger advantage had she not dropped her second shot of the day at Baltusrol at the 17th.

However, she two-putted from distance at the last, also a par five, to regain the stroke to sign for a 69 – her eighth successive round in the 60s – and edge her back in front on seven under.

It put her one ahead of Japan’s Jenny Shin with Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow a further shot back after a 67 moved her up to five under.

“It was a little bit more of a mixed bag then the first two two days but I felt I hung in well,” Maguire, who had four birdies in addition to her two bogeys, said in her post-round interview.

“It’s always nice to finish with a birdie. The gameplan is the same as the last three days, if it’s enough, it’s enough. My game’s in good shape.”

On potentially being the first Irish winner of a women’s major she added: “I know it would mean a lot, but I try not to get too ahead of myself. Whatever will be, will be.”

England’s Mel Reid, who finished the second around just a shot off the lead nine months after quitting the sport, found the going tough on day three as she slipped to two over after a 77, which included a one-stroke penalty for deliberately lifting her ball after not realising it was not on the green at the fifth.

More in this section

Burnley sign Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea from West Brom Burnley sign Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea from West Brom
Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea agree fee for Mason Mount Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea agree fee for Mason Mount
Amber Barrett scores twice as Republic of Ireland hit back to beat Zambia Amber Barrett scores twice as Republic of Ireland hit back to beat Zambia
golfleona maguireladies uspga championshipwomen's golf
Saturday sport: Narrow wins for Cork and Monaghan; Clare and Galway seal semi-final spots

Saturday sport: Narrow wins for Cork and Monaghan; Clare and Galway seal semi-final spots

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more