Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 20:24

Bankrupt ex-footballer wins court fight over ownership of house

Bankruptcy trustees wanted to take possession of a house they said Marcus Bent, who played for more than a dozen clubs, including Everton, owned
By Brian Farmer, PA

Former footballer Marcus Bent has won a court fight over the ownership of a house more than four years after being declared bankrupt.

Bankruptcy trustees wanted to be allowed to take possession of a house they said Bent – a striker who played for more than a dozen clubs, including Everton – owned.

Bent (45), who won two England under-21 caps, disagreed, and said the property belonged to his 19-year-old daughter.

He said he had bought the house in 2006 and intended it to be held on trust for his daughter until she turned 18.

A judge on Friday ruled in his favour after a trial in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court.

Judge Clive Jones said his ruling meant that the property “fell outside the bankruptcy estate” and trustees, who administer the estate, had “no interest” in it.

The judge, who is based in London, delivered the ruling at an online hearing.

Bent, who was born in London, watched via a screen link and told the judge at the end of the hearing: “We are very happy.”

He had been made bankrupt in early 2019 after an application by tax officials.

Judge Jones said the “estimated” debt was a “couple of million”.

