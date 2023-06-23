Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 10:17

Aston Villa captain John McGinn signs new long-term deal

The midfielder’s new deal keeps him at the club until 2027.
Aston Villa captain John McGinn signs new long-term deal

By PA Sport Staff

Aston Villa have announced captain John McGinn has signed a new long-term contract.

The midfielder’s new deal keeps him at the club until 2027.

McGinn moved to Villa Park from Hibernian in 2018 and helped them earn promotion to the Premier League in 2019 with a goal in the Championship play-off final against Derby.

The 28-year-old was named club captain last summer and was a key part of the Villa set-up last season, making 34 Premier League appearances.

He helped the club secure European football for the first time since 2010 after a stunning turnaround under manager Unai Emery saw Villa finish seventh in the league.

McGinn also represents Scotland on the international stage, earning 56 caps for his country, and he recently featured in their Euro 2024 qualifying wins against Georgia and Norway.

More in this section

Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea agree fee for Mason Mount Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea agree fee for Mason Mount
Alex Scott narrates Disney short film encouraging girls to try football Alex Scott narrates Disney short film encouraging girls to try football
Minister gets complaints about 'Greedy Athletic Association' after GAAGO controversy Minister gets complaints about 'Greedy Athletic Association' after GAAGO controversy
soccerpremier leaguefootballaston villajohn mcginnvilla
All of your questions answered before the World Cup kicks off

All of your questions answered before the World Cup kicks off

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more