Rory McIlroy claims first PGA Tour hole-in-one at Travelers Championship

By PA Sport Staff
Rory McIlroy picked up his first ace on the PGA Tour, but America’s Denny McCarthy took the opening round lead with a blistering 60 at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
McIlroy's hole-in-one on the 214-yard eighth was the clear highlight on a mixed session for the US Open runner-up, who finished two-under-par on a day of low scores.
It was McIlroy’s first ace in competition since he made one in Abu Dhabi on the European tour in 2015.
ACE FOR RORY!@McIlroyRory holes it from 214 yards @TravelersChamp 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bKUfts2RvU
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 22, 2023
Meanwhile, McCarthy shot the lowest round of his career after setting a blistering early pace with four straight birdies to open his tournament.
He added five more without dropping a shot en route to a score of 10-under-par.
He leads by two from compatriot Keegan Bradley and Australian veteran Adam Scott.
Ireland’s Shane Lowry is four shots back after carding a bogey-free round of 64.