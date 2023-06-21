Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 12:14

Manchester City agree deal to sign Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea

The Croatia international is expected to cost around £30million.
Manchester City agree deal to sign Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea

By Andy Hampson, PA

Manchester City have agreed a £30million deal with Chelsea to sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic, the PA news agency understands.

The treble winners are set to pay an initial £25m for the 29-year-old Croatia international, with a further £5m to follow in potential add-ons.

Kovacic, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Ilkay Gundogan
Ilkay Gundogan’s future at City is uncertain. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA. 

City will now look to complete the formalities of a move with the player.

Kovacic will become City’s first signing of the summer and give manager Pep Guardiola more midfield options at a time when captain Ilkay Gundogan’s future is uncertain.

Gundogan’s contract expires at the end of this month and the Germany international has not yet agreed new terms.

Kovacic, who won the Champions League three times with Real and once with Chelsea, could be one of several summer departures from the London club as new manager Mauricio Pochettino trims his squad.

More in this section

Jack Grealish feels ‘party boy’ image is misplaced despite treble celebrations Jack Grealish feels ‘party boy’ image is misplaced despite treble celebrations
Collins and Ferguson win FAI men's player of the year awards Collins and Ferguson win FAI men's player of the year awards
James McClean: Republic of Ireland’s big-game mentality can boost Euro 2024 push James McClean: Republic of Ireland’s big-game mentality can boost Euro 2024 push
soccerchelseapremier leaguefootballmauricio pochettinomanchester cityman citymateo kovacicpep guardiola
Andy Murray suffers major blow to Wimbledon hopes with defeat at Queen’s

Andy Murray suffers major blow to Wimbledon hopes with defeat at Queen’s

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more