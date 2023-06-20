Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 09:10

Football rumours: Marcus Rashford set to sign long-term Man United deal

Jordan Pickford happy to stay at Everton as England goalkeeper wanted at Old Trafford.
By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United are experiencing mixed fortunes as Erik ten Hag looks to build his squad for next season. On the plus side, the Daily Mail says they are close to agreeing a new, long-term deal with forward Marcus Rashford.

But the Mail also reports that United’s pursuit of Jordan Pickford is not going as smoothly. The paper says the England goalkeeper is happy at Everton, with no approach yet from Old Trafford.

West Ham look to have missed out in their pursuit of Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax, according to The Guardian. They continue to press ahead with a move for Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

Several leading clubs will be on alert after news from Napoli about striker Victor Osimhen. The Italian champions hope to extend the 24-year-old Nigerian’s contract, but according to the Metro, they would consider an offer “they cannot refuse”.

Ryan Gravenberch: Liverpool are looking to sign the 21-year-old Dutch midfielder from Bayern Munich during the summer.

Matt Doherty: The 31-year-old former Tottenham defender is being linked with a free-agent move to the Saudi Pro League.

