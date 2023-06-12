Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 20:10

US Senate opens investigation into planned merger between PGA Tour and LIV Golf

Richard Blumenthal has written to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.
US Senate opens investigation into planned merger between PGA Tour and LIV Golf

By PA Sport Staff

The US Senate has launched an investigation into the planned commercial merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.

Richard Blumenthal, chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigation, has written to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan requesting all documents and information relating to the controversial agreement.

Blumenthal has raised concerns over the involvement of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns LIV Golf.

The creation of LIV Golf caused a rift in the sport
The creation of LIV Golf caused a rift in the sport. Photo: Kieran Cleeves/OA. 

“PIF’s role as an arm of the Saudi government and PGA Tour’s sudden and drastic reversal of position concerning LIV Golf raise serious questions regarding the reasons for and terms behind the announced agreement,” Blumenthal writes.

“Prior to this agreement, PGA Tour was one of the loudest critics of LIV Golf’s affiliation with Saudi Arabia.”

Blumenthal also talks about the “risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over a cherished American institution” and notes that the PIF is using its investment in sport to “further the Saudi government’s strategic objectives”.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has questions to answer
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has questions to answer. Photo: Seth Wenig/AP. 

The PGA’s intention to preserve its tax-exempt status once the merger has been completed raises additional concerns, according to the Democratic Party senator for Connecticut.

The documents requested by the investigation must be provided by June 26, three weeks after news of the merger broke.

While signalling the end of a year of unprecedented disruption in the men’s professional game following the launch of the LIV Golf circuit, the arrangement is highly contentious and has been met with shock by some players.

More in this section

Team Ireland depart for Special Olympics World Games Team Ireland depart for Special Olympics World Games
Everton to address Bill Kenwright future following trio of board departures Everton to address Bill Kenwright future following trio of board departures
The hamstring just snapped – Kevin De Bruyne reveals long-running injury battle The hamstring just snapped – Kevin De Bruyne reveals long-running injury battle
golfpga tourliv golfjay monahanrichard blumenthal
Rory McIlroy not worried by unfamiliar challenge at US Open

Rory McIlroy not worried by unfamiliar challenge at US Open

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more