Limerick clinch fifth Munster title in a row after heated affair with Clare

Kenneth Fox

An Aaron Gillane-inspired Limerick held off Clare to claim a joint record fifth consecutive Munster title in TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Witnessed by a 43,756 crowd, a manic finish to the game saw Limerick supporters stream onto the pitch believing the game was over. When play resumed, it appeared Tony Kelly was denied a genuine free to force extra-time but referee Liam Gordon thought otherwise.

A 44th minute goal by Gillane, who scored 1-11 in total, put Limerick into a lead they never relinquished. Supplied by David Reidy, he turned Cian Nolan for the umpteenth time. Eibhear Quilligan managed to touch the ball but it was too hot to stop.

Limerick led by as many as five points in the 54th minute but a Kelly free had Clare back within a point in the 66th minute. Cathal O’Neill (twice) and Reidy sent Limerick two points ahead on three occasions and each time Clare returned fire but were also racking up wides before the frenetic finish.

Clare could have been much further ahead than three points at the break (1-11 to 0-11). Playing a more efficient, sharper brand of hurling, they were the better team and opened up Limerick on a few occasions.

Mark Rodgers scored the only goal of the half when he reacted best to Kelly’s point effort striking the post in the 31st minute and his strike foiled Dan Morrissey and Nickie Quaid.

That green flag sent Clare into a three-point lead that they could have more than doubled in the following three minutes. However, Ryan Taylor struck a poor wide when a goal chance looked on and seconds later Quaid stretched well to deny Rodgers a second goal.

At the other end, Nolan, a late replacement for Conor Cleary, was having his work cut out against Gillane who had seven points to his name by the interval, two from play and he won two of the five frees he converted.

While Kyle Hayes was impressing on David Fitzgerald and there was plenty of space for Gillane and Seamus Flanagan to run into, Limerick’s loss of shape towards the end of the half was concerning. Aerially, Clare were dominant too and enjoying a lot of purchase on both puck-outs.