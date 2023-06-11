Sunday sport: Limerick and Clare face off in Munster final

GAA

Limerick and Clare renew their rivalry in today's Munster hurling final.

The Gaelic Grounds hosts the second championship meeting of the sides this year, with Clare winning the round-robin encounter by a single point.

Limerick are bidding for a fifth Munster title in a row, while Clare are looking to bridge a 25-year gap to their last provincial success.

Throw-in is at 1.45pm.

In the Leinster decider, Galway and Kilkenny meet at Croke Park.

There's a 4pm start there as the Cats look to retain the title in a repeat of last year's final.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic will look to secure a record breaking 23rd Grand Slam title this afternoon.

The Serb goes up against Norway's Casper Ruud in the French Open final at Roland Garros.

Ruud lost last year's decider to Rafael Nadal.

Play is due to get underway at lunchtime.

Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke won gold at the NCAA Championships in Texas, breaking her own Irish 400m record in the process.

The 20-year-old Tallaght native became the first Irish sprinter to win a NCAA title after she registered a meet-record time of 49.20.

The performance moves Adeleke into the top 20 on the World 400m all-time list.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is in a tie for second ahead of the final round of the Canadian Open, where he's looking to win a third consecutive title.

He shot an impressive 6-under-par round of 66 overnight in Canada.

That leaves him12-under-par all round and just two shots off the lead that's held by Taiwan's CT Pan.

McIlroy says retaining the title would be special.

Shane Lowry goes into the final day on five-under-par.

Stephanie Meadow missed the cut at the LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

The Antrim native finished on four-over-par.