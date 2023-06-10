Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 09:08

French Open day 13: Djokovic reaches final as Alcaraz struggles with cramp

The story of the 13th day of action from Roland Garros.
By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Paris

The match of the tournament had an anti-climactic ending as Carlos Alcaraz was hit by cramp in his French Open semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic.

After levelling the contest in a brilliant second set, the 20-year-old found himself barely able to move early in the third and fell to a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 defeat.

On Sunday, Djokovic will face Casper Ruud, who is through to the final here for the second year in a row after beating Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 6-0.

Picture of the day

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his remarkable second-set winner
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his remarkable second-set winner (Thibault Camus/AP)

Tweet of the day

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Wheelie good

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid will play Martin De La Puente and Gustavo Fernandez for a 17th grand slam title in wheelchair doubles. Andy Lapthorne is also through to the quad doubles final with South African Donald Ramphadi.

Who’s up next?

The women’s champion will be crowned on Saturday afternoon as world number one Iga Swiatek takes on Karolina Muchova. Swiatek is looking to win the title for the third time in four years while Czech Muchova can become the latest surprise major winner. Hewett bids for a third consecutive slam title in wheelchair singles when he meets Japanese teenager Tokito Oda.

tennisnovak djokovicfrench openroland garroswrapcarlos alcarazfrenchcasper ruud
