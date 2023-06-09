Team Ireland boxers named for European games in Krakow

Michael Bolton

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has today named the twelve boxers who will contest the European Games this month. The multi-sport Games offers a key opportunity for Team Ireland boxers to achieve Olympic Qualification with up to four Paris 2024 quota spots across each boxing category to be awarded at Krakow 2023.

Ireland is one of the highest-ranked countries going into the boxing tournament, with the team boasting multiple world and European medallists, as well as Olympic Champion, Kellie Harrington.

Team Ireland has enjoyed much success in boxing, with boxing medals accounting for over half of our overall Olympic medal haul.

While medals and podiums will be in the minds of the athletes, the key focus for the boxing team will be to progress through the relevant rounds that will secure them Paris Olympic qualification.

The boxing programme in Krakow spans almost the full competition, running from the 23rd of June to the 2nd of July. While the medals will be decided on the final two days, all eyes will be on the 28th of June and the 30th of June, when the Olympic qualification spots will be decided.

Team Ireland boxers:

Daina Moorehouse (Bray, Co. Wicklow) Women’s 50kg

Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s 54kg

Michaela Walgh (Belfast, Co. Antrim) Women’s 57kg

Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg

Amy Broadhurst (Dundalk, Co. Louth) Women’s 66kg

Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea, Co. Roscommon) Women’s 75kg

Sean Mari (Rathfarnham, Co. Dublin) Men’s 51kg

Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s 57kg

Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg

Dean Walsh (Wexford) Men’s 71kg

Kelyn Cassidy (Ballybeg, Waterford) Men’s 80kg

Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Co. Dublin) Men’s 92kg