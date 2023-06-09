Shane Duffy joins Norwich City on three-year deal

James Cox

Republic of Ireland international Shane Duffy has joined Norwich City on a free transfer.

The defender has signed a three-year deal with the Canaries after his contract with Fulham expired.

Duffy, 31, told Norwich's website: "I'm ready for a new chapter in my career. And I'm excited to help the team get back to the Premier League."

Duffy initially joined Fulham on a season-long loan from Brighton last summer before signing a permanent deal in January.

However, his time at Craven Cottage did not go to plan and he did not start a Premier League game for the club.

After starting his career at Everton, Duffy has also played for Blackburn Rovers and Burnley on loan, along with a spell with Celtic.

Norwich head coach David Wagner said: "We're delighted to welcome Shane to the club. He is a player with a vast amount of experience, both domestically and on the international stage.

"I'm confident that he'll be a great fit for our squad and brings not only the on-field qualities that we have been looking for, but leadership and desire to help drive our club forward.

"From my conversations with Shane, his vision was clear. You can feel that determination and hunger to play and win football games."

Duffy will join Ireland teammates Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele at Norwich.

He will hope to play his way back into Stephen Kenny's plans with regular football at Carrow Road.

The centre back was left out of the squad for this month's Euro qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.