Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 21:03

Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi struck by object thrown from West Ham fans

Biraghi suffered a cut to the back of his head and required treatment and a bandage.
By Andy Sims, PA, Prague

The Europa Conference League final was stopped briefly after West Ham fans threw objects towards Fiorentina’s players.

Plastic pint glasses were hurled from the West Ham end throughout the first half at the Eden Arena in Prague.

Referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande eventually halted play after Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was hit by another missile as he went to take a corner shortly before half-time.

Biraghi had suffered a cut to the back of his head and required treatment and a bandage.

A message over the PA system urged supporters to stop throwing objects on to the pitch and to respect the players, before play eventually resumed with the score still 0-0.

soccerfootballwest hamfinaluefa conference leaguefiorentinafiorentina vs west hamsinobo stadium
