Tributes paid to Cork GAA legend Teddy McCarthy after sudden passing

Kenneth Fox

The GAA in Cork, and beyond, has been plunged into shock and mourning by the sudden passing on Tuesday of legendary dual All-Ireland winner Teddy McCarthy. The Sarsfields and Glanmire club man was 57.

McCarthy wrote himself into the storied pages of GAA history in 1990 by becoming the first and only player to win All-Ireland inter-county hurling and football medals in the same season.

McCarthy was the current vice-chairman of the Sars club, and retained a keen interest in both codes, attending games up to and including last weekend.

The Sarsfields club posted a message on social media, expressing their deepest sadness and said they were "beyond devastated at the sudden passing of our much loved Vice-Chairman, Teddy McCarthy.

"Teddy was our most famous of players and the only player to win All-Ireland inter-county hurling and football medals in the same season. Teddy was a true ambassador for our club and the GAA wider family.

"His passing has left a huge void for all our members both young and old, and he will be hugely missed by all. The Club wishes to extend our deepest condolences to his wife Oonagh, sons Cian and Niall and daughter Sinead and other family members."

All Ireland Hurling Headhsots 1990, Teddy McCarthy, Photo Credit: INPHO/Alan Betson

His club chairman Keith Mulcahy paid tribute to his friend. "The greatest we ever had. It's a very sad time for us now. We're in shock at the moment. I was only talking to him last night. I was fortunate enough to grow up on the terrace a few doors down from him. I watched his first All-Ireland final in 1986 in the front room of his house with his mother because she never wanted to travel to the games.

Rest In Peace Teddy McCarthy.Inspired all Cork young fellas no matter what sport you played.Thoughts with his family and friends. — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) June 7, 2023

"What that man did will never be done again on a GAA field. He won the two All-Ireland medals in 1990, but he always said Denis Walsh should have been given two as well, a football one for being a substitute.

"My job allows me to travel around the country and as people do they ask you where you're from. When you say Sars and Glanmire, Teddy McCarthy is the first name they say. He's that big a figure around the country.

"He was just inspirational. You could listen to him talk forever about the games and the stories. For a young chairman in my second year, he was a rock to me. He really drove things on, always wanted the club to do well. There's just massive hurt now. We're heartbroken."

Munster legend Ronan O'Gara paid his respects to McCarthy on Twitter saying he inspired all young fellas from Cork no matter what sport they played.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was deeply saddened at the passing of Teddy McCarthy, whose unique achievements in 1990 will forever live in our memories.

"He thrilled all with his soaring leaps into the sky. Teddy was passionate about GAA and sport and I always enjoyed chatting after games. My sympathies to his wife Oonagh, and children Cian, Niall and Sinead."

Deeply saddened at the passing of Teddy McCarthy, whose unique achievements in 1990 will forever live in our memories.



He thrilled all with his soaring leaps into the sky. (1/2) — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) June 6, 2023

He is survived by his wife Oonagh, sons Cian and Niall, and daughter, Sinead. Teddy Mccarthy has two remaining brothers, Pat and Denis, and sisters Breda, Philly and Mary. He is pre-deceased by another brother, Michael and a sister, Ellen.