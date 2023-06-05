League of Ireland wrap: Rovers earn away win against Sligo, Cork City beat Bohemians

Kenneth Fox

Shamrock Rovers earned a comfortable 3-0 victory against Sligo Rovers to stay top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Rory Gaffney scored two second half goals for Rovers before Aaron Greene rounded out the scoring in the 88th minute.

Elsewhere, Cork City's good form continued with a dramatic 2-1 win over Bohemians.

Pat Hoban scored a hat-trick for Dundalk in their 4-1 win over UCD.

St Pat's clash with Derry City at Richmond Park ended 4-1, while the final game of the night gets underway from 7.45pm with Shelbourne at home to Drogheda United.

Galway United have maintained their 10-point lead at the top of the First Division.

They beat Finn Harps 6-0, while Ronan Coughlan scored four for second-placed Waterford in their 6-0 hammering of Kerry.

Cobh Ramblers beat Longford Town 1-0.

There is a 7.45pm start for Athlone Town's clash with Bray, with Treaty United and Wexford kicking off at the same time.