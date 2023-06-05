Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 21:01

League of Ireland wrap: Rovers earn away win against Sligo, Cork City beat Bohemians

Rory Gaffney scored two second half goals for Rovers before Aaron Greene rounded out the scoring in the 88th minute.
League of Ireland wrap: Rovers earn away win against Sligo, Cork City beat Bohemians

Kenneth Fox

Shamrock Rovers earned a comfortable 3-0 victory against Sligo Rovers to stay top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Rory Gaffney scored two second half goals for Rovers before Aaron Greene rounded out the scoring in the 88th minute.

Elsewhere, Cork City's good form continued with a dramatic 2-1 win over Bohemians.

Pat Hoban scored a hat-trick for Dundalk in their 4-1 win over UCD.

St Pat's clash with Derry City at Richmond Park ended 4-1, while the final game of the night gets underway from 7.45pm with Shelbourne at home to Drogheda United.

Galway United have maintained their 10-point lead at the top of the First Division.

They beat Finn Harps 6-0, while Ronan Coughlan scored four for second-placed Waterford in their 6-0 hammering of Kerry.

Cobh Ramblers beat Longford Town 1-0.

There is a 7.45pm start for Athlone Town's clash with Bray, with Treaty United and Wexford kicking off at the same time.

More in this section

Ange Postecoglou: Who is he and what can Tottenham fans expect? Ange Postecoglou: Who is he and what can Tottenham fans expect?
Kasatkina hits out at French Open crowd over booing after defeat to Svitolina Kasatkina hits out at French Open crowd over booing after defeat to Svitolina
‘The time has come to say goodbye’ – Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires aged 41 ‘The time has come to say goodbye’ – Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires aged 41
cork cityleague of irelandshamrock roverssligoireland
Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard agrees to sell club to SE7 Partners

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard agrees to sell club to SE7 Partners

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more