Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 15:00

Alexis Mac Allister edges closer to Liverpool transfer as agent arrives in UK

The Argentina international is a long-term target of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.
Alexis Mac Allister edges closer to Liverpool transfer as agent arrives in UK

By Carl Markham

Liverpool are closing in on Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The 24-year-old’s father, Carlos, who acts as his representative, arrived at the weekend for talks regarding the World Cup winner’s future.

It is understood the Argentina international has a release clause, believed to be between £45million and £55m, in a contract he only signed in October and Liverpool are close to triggering that.

Liverpool v Brentford – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his midfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi admitted last month he is already resigned to losing a player who was key in securing their first European participation with a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, just five points behind Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild a midfield which misfired this season and Mac Allister has been a long-term target, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departing at the end of their contracts.

Liverpool were also interested in Mason Mount, entering the final 12 months of his contract at Chelsea, but Manchester United appear to be the front-runners and Klopp does not want to get into a protracted – and often expensive  – process so has moved on to other players.

The Reds have been linked with Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and will be looking to get their business done early in time for the start of pre-season on July 8.

More in this section

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard agrees to sell club to SE7 Partners Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard agrees to sell club to SE7 Partners
‘The time has come to say goodbye’ – Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires aged 41 ‘The time has come to say goodbye’ – Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires aged 41
GAA: Mayo do just enough as Derry continue charge GAA: Mayo do just enough as Derry continue charge
soccerfootballliverpoolbrightonjurgen kloppalexis mac allisterroberto de zerbi
Kasatkina hits out at French Open crowd over booing after defeat to Svitolina

Kasatkina hits out at French Open crowd over booing after defeat to Svitolina

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more