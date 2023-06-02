League of Ireland round-up: Shamrock Rovers back on top after win over Dundalk

Shamrock Rovers are back on top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Rovers managed a 2-0 win at home against Dundalk.

Meanwhile, Brian Maher saved a first-half penalty from Shane Farrell as Derry City played out a goalless draw at home to Shelbourne.

Bohemians collected a first win in five with a 2-0 defeat of Sligo Rovers at Dalymount.

Noah Lewis scored twice as St Pat’s continued their fine run of form with a 3-1 win at UCD.

While Cork City came away from Drogheda with a 1-0 win.

In the First Division, Galway United’s lead at the top has been cut to 10 points after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Bray.

John Caulfield’s side also had Rob Slevin red carded at the Carlisle Grounds.

Shane Griffin scored twice as Waterford romped to a 7-0 win at home to Treaty United.

There were three red cards shared in the Midlands Clasico where Athlone beat Longford 1-0.