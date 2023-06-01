French Open day four: Cameron Norrie plays the role of villain again

Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Paris

Cameron Norrie played the villain’s role again by taking out his second French opponent, this time Lucas Pouille, to reach the third round at Roland Garros.

After his five-set victory over Benoit Paire, Norrie had a much more comfortable time in a 6-1 6-3 6-3 win over Pouille to set up a clash with young Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz both made it through to the last 32 without any real alarms but Caroline Garcia, the biggest home hope, is out.

Picture of the day

Carlos Alcaraz leaps for a shot against Taro Daniel (Thibault Camus/AP)

Tweet of the day

Going to bed, I don’t want to wake up and see Kokki lose another thriller please ☹️ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) May 31, 2023

Nick Kyrgios will wake up happy after Thanasi Kokkinakis’ five-set victory over Stan Wawrinka.

Shot of the day

🚨 𝑻𝑾𝑬𝑬𝑵𝑬𝑹 𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑹𝑻!



Is this point by Daria Kasatkina the 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 so far? 😱@DKasatkina | #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/LsRSg7FoT4 — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 31, 2023

Upset of the day

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (right) celebrate victory in the Wimbledon doubles final in 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have dominated women’s doubles recently and were looking to win a fifth straight grand slam title. So a first-round loss to Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Japan’s Eri Hozumi was a shock and a half.

Birthday girl

#22



I see you, I see your kind words. Thank you so much.🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ah9ixumJVB — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) May 31, 2023

Fallen seeds

Men: Roberto Bautista Agut (19), Sebastian Korda (24)

Women: Caroline Garcia (5), Liudmila Samsonova (15), Jelena Ostapenko (17), Zheng Qinwen (19)

Who’s up next?

Defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek continues her campaign for a third title in Paris against American Claire Liu.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina meets teenage Czech Linda Noskova while Coco Gauff takes on Austria’s Julia Grabher.

In the men’s draw, the withdrawal of Gael Monfils means Alexander Zverev plays in the night session against Alex Molcan, with fourth seed Casper Ruud opening proceedings against Giulio Zeppieri.