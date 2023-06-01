Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 06:52

French Open day four: Cameron Norrie plays the role of villain again

The story of the fourth day of action at the French Open
French Open day four: Cameron Norrie plays the role of villain again

Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Paris

Cameron Norrie played the villain’s role again by taking out his second French opponent, this time Lucas Pouille, to reach the third round at Roland Garros.

After his five-set victory over Benoit Paire, Norrie had a much more comfortable time in a 6-1 6-3 6-3 win over Pouille to set up a clash with young Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz both made it through to the last 32 without any real alarms but Caroline Garcia, the biggest home hope, is out.

Picture of the day

Carlos Alcaraz leaps for a shot against Taro Daniel
Carlos Alcaraz leaps for a shot against Taro Daniel (Thibault Camus/AP)

Tweet of the day

Nick Kyrgios will wake up happy after Thanasi Kokkinakis’ five-set victory over Stan Wawrinka.

Shot of the day

Upset of the day

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (right) celebrate victory in the Wimbledon doubles final in 2022
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (right) celebrate victory in the Wimbledon doubles final in 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have dominated women’s doubles recently and were looking to win a fifth straight grand slam title. So a first-round loss to Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Japan’s Eri Hozumi was a shock and a half.

Birthday girl

Fallen seeds

Men: Roberto Bautista Agut (19), Sebastian Korda (24)

Women: Caroline Garcia (5), Liudmila Samsonova (15), Jelena Ostapenko (17), Zheng Qinwen (19)

Who’s up next?

Defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek continues her campaign for a third title in Paris against American Claire Liu.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina meets teenage Czech Linda Noskova while Coco Gauff takes on Austria’s Julia Grabher.

In the men’s draw, the withdrawal of Gael Monfils means Alexander Zverev plays in the night session against Alex Molcan, with fourth seed Casper Ruud opening proceedings against Giulio Zeppieri.

More in this section

How Manchester United reached the FA Cup final for a 21st time How Manchester United reached the FA Cup final for a 21st time
Novak Djokovic driven by ‘drama’ as Kosovo message fall-out continues Novak Djokovic driven by ‘drama’ as Kosovo message fall-out continues
Home favourite Caroline Garcia suffers shock second-round exit at Roland Garros Home favourite Caroline Garcia suffers shock second-round exit at Roland Garros
tennisfrench openroland garroswrapfrench
Five key talking points as rivals Man City and Man Utd clash in FA Cup final

Five key talking points as rivals Man City and Man Utd clash in FA Cup final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more