Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 07:59

Football rumours: Real Madrid offered chance to sign Harry Kane

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s search for a manager has reportedly had a setback.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Real Madrid have reportedly been given an opportunity to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The Daily Mail, citing Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, says the Spanish giants have been offered the chance to pick up the 29-year-old in a player-plus-cash deal. Kane’s contract at Tottenham expires next summer and any transfer would give Spurs the chance to cash in before risking him leaving as a free agent.

Morocco v Spain – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Education City Stadium
Former Spain manager Luis Enrique (Adam Davy/PA)

Staying with Tottenham, The Sun reports the club’s search for a new manager has taken a blow, with Paris St Germain linked with a move for top target Luis Enrique. Citing Marca, the paper says the French powerhouses are likely to sack boss Christophe Galtier and enter the race for the former Spain coach.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says 24-year-old France defender Jules Kounde is set to snub a rumoured approach from Chelsea to stay at Barcelona.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

France v Croatia – FIFA World Cup 2018 – Final – Luzhniki Stadium
Samuel Umtiti has been linked with a permanent move to Italy (Aaron Chown/PA)

Samuel Umtiti: The Daily Mirror says the Barcelona and France defender, on loan at Italian side Lecce, is eager to find a permanent deal in Italy.

Keylor Navas: Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs keeping tabs on the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, according to Foot Mercato.

