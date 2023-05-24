Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 21:27

Dublin and Kildare set up Leinster Minor Football showdown

Dublin took a comfortable win over Offaly to earn their spot in the final
Dublin and Kildare set up Leinster Minor Football showdown

Dublin and Kildare will contest the 2023 Leinster Minor Football final after wins in Wednesday evening's semi-finals.

The Dubs met Offaly at O'Connor Park, where the visitors took an emphatic win.

Paddy Curry opened the scoring with a goal within minutes of the start, adding another just before the break, while Harry Curley and Noah Byrne also found the net.

Trailing 4-4 to 1-2 at half-time, a penalty for Offaly soon after the restart provided a glimmer of hope, but a save by Cillian Murray denied the hosts their second goal.

Luke O'Boyle added Dublin's final goal of the evening, with the game finishing 6-15 to 1-8.

Meanwhile it was a much closer encounter in Newbridge, where the hosts got past Meath by just one point.

Meath held a narrow lead for much of the opening half, but by the break the sides were level on five points apiece.

At the restart, Kildare made the quicker start, but Meath remained dangerous close throughout, ultimately falling just short on a scoreline of 0-13 to 0-12.

More in this section

Valencia coach vows to fight ‘smears’ against club after Vinicius racist abuse Valencia coach vows to fight ‘smears’ against club after Vinicius racist abuse
Valencia to appeal against ‘unfair’ sanctions following racist abuse of Vinicius Valencia to appeal against ‘unfair’ sanctions following racist abuse of Vinicius
Football rumours: Manchester United lose patience with Anthony Martial Football rumours: Manchester United lose patience with Anthony Martial
dublingaafootballoffalykildaremeathminorgaelic football
Eric Dier to miss Spurs’ final match of season after undergoing groin surgery

Eric Dier to miss Spurs’ final match of season after undergoing groin surgery

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more