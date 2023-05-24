Dublin and Kildare set up Leinster Minor Football showdown

Dublin and Kildare will contest the 2023 Leinster Minor Football final after wins in Wednesday evening's semi-finals.

The Dubs met Offaly at O'Connor Park, where the visitors took an emphatic win.

Paddy Curry opened the scoring with a goal within minutes of the start, adding another just before the break, while Harry Curley and Noah Byrne also found the net.

Trailing 4-4 to 1-2 at half-time, a penalty for Offaly soon after the restart provided a glimmer of hope, but a save by Cillian Murray denied the hosts their second goal.

Luke O'Boyle added Dublin's final goal of the evening, with the game finishing 6-15 to 1-8.

Full time here in Tullamore & Dublin win to reach the Leinster Final 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/3vjmrw9nfP — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) May 24, 2023

Meanwhile it was a much closer encounter in Newbridge, where the hosts got past Meath by just one point.

Meath held a narrow lead for much of the opening half, but by the break the sides were level on five points apiece.

At the restart, Kildare made the quicker start, but Meath remained dangerous close throughout, ultimately falling just short on a scoreline of 0-13 to 0-12.