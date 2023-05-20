GAA Round up: Wins for Mayo and Galway in All-Ireland series

The new round robin All-Ireland series got underway today, as Mayo made a big statement with victory over Kerry in Killarney, while Galway had to dig deep to hold on against Tyrone.

Mayo 1-19 Kerry 0-17

Mayo put in a hugely impressive display to defeat All-Ireland champions Kerry in the first round of the All-Ireland series at Fitzgerald stadium with a five point win.

Kevin McStay's side got off to a lightning fast start, and would have had an early goal if it wasn't for some fine saves from Kerry's Shane Ryan, as the sides were level at 0-3 each after 15 minutes.

Mayo were the quicker and more clinical of the sides, scoring the next four points to lead 0-7 to 0-3 in the 24th minute, with James Carr, Ryan O'Donoghue and Aidan O'Shea crucial to their attack.

Scores from O'Donoghue and Carr have Mayo a 0-12 to 0-7 lead at the interval, with Kerry well below par.

Kerry sowed signs of improvement with scores from David Clifford, Paul Geaney and Seán O'Shea making it a three point game in the 50th minute, but Mayo were able to keep the scoreboard ticking in an impressive attacking display.

They finally got the goal they deserved thanks to a well taken finish from Eoghan McLaughlin in the 60th minute. Further scores from Paddy Durcan and Matthew Ruane made sure of the victory as Mayo make a big statement.

Galway 0-16 Tyrone 0-13

Galway got their All-Ireland series off to a winning start as they defeated Tyrone by three points in Salthill.

In a tight first half, it was Galway who got off to the stronger start, with Shane Walsh among the scorers as they led 0-5 to 0-3 after 15 minutes.

Tyrone were reduced to 14 men after Frank Burns was sent off in the 19th minute, while goalkeeper Niall Morgan was black carded in the 25th minute.

Galway were able to make the most of their player advantage as they took a three point lead into the break.

Tyrone rifled over three of the first four points as the margin was reduced to the minimum, 0-8 to 0-7.

Galway, though, came thundering back with Shane Walsh, Matthew Tierney, Paul Conroy, McDaid, and substitute Rob Finnerty raising white flags helping to edge them 0-13 to 0-9 in front.

McCurry's sharp free taking kept Tyrone in the reckoning, but Galway were doing enough as they were two clear with four minutes remaining. Tyrpne pulled one score back, but couldn't find the goal they needed as Galway ran out as winners.

Donegal 0-14 Clare 0-9

Donegal survived a poor first half to get a much-needed win over Munster finalists Clare in Cusack Park.

The home side appeared in control when carving out a 0-5 to 0-1 advantage after 20 minutes while also seeing a Keelan Sexton shot superbly kept out at point-blank range by goalkeeper Shaun Patton.

Donegal would respond through Oisin Gallen, Ciaran Thompson and Eoghan Bán Gallagher, as they brought it back to a three point game at the interval.

A brace from Thompson finally gained parity by the 48th minute at 0-7 to 0-7, a scoreline that would remain until the hour mark when Hugh McFadden inched the visitors in front for the very first time.

Substitute Darragh Bohannon would equalise a minute later but with the bit between their teeth, Donegal would only blossom for the remainder as their momentum ensured six of the last seven points to run out facile winners.

Taliteann Cup

In group one, Cavan ran out comfortable 0-18 to 2-6 winners over London in Ruislip, Paddy Lynch scored seven points as the Ulster side remained top of the group with two victories.The group's other game between Offaly and Laois ended in a 1-11 draw, with two late points from Nigel Bracken giving Offaly a point.

Group 2 saw Meath run out as comfortable 3-17 to 1-14 winners over Waterford, with Matthew Costello scoring 1-5.

In Group 3Limerick ran out impressive 1-19 to 0-14 winners over Carlow, with Longford defeating Wicklow 3-17 to 2-9.

Group 4 saw Antrim defeat Wexford 2-5 to 0-14, with Fermanagh running out nine point winners over Leitrim in 1-19 to 2-7 victory.

Hurling

Kilkenny 0-27 Dublin 0-21

In the Leinster Hurling Championship round four, Kilkenny overcame Dublin in a six points victory at Nowlan park.

TJ Reid scored 10 points as he surpassed the 600 point mark in the championship to help Kilkenny to victory. While the sides were toe-to-toe for the opening 25 minutes, Kilkenny pealed away with some excellent score to go in with a 0-13 to 0-9 lead at the interval.

Despite the 0-10 from Donal Burke Kilkenny were able to stay out of Dublin's reach at crucial moments in the game to run out as six point winners and remain top of Leinster.